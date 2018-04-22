Roadwork to resume in Emerald Bay; expect travel delays

Repair work to build a new retaining wall along a section of California Route 89 in Emerald Bay is set to resume in the coming week, the California Department of Transportation recently announced.

Crews hope to finishing constructing the retaining wall near Eagle Point Campground by the end of May. During that time, the northbound lane of the highway will be closed with reversing one-way traffic controlled by automated signals.

In the fall of 2017, Caltrans replaced a concrete barrier near Eagle Falls as part of the $4.4 million project.

