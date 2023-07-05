Roaring 20’s event comes to Tallac Historic Site

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The second annual Vatican Speakeasy fundraiser returns to the Tallac Historic Site on Saturday, July 22.

Presented by the Great Basin Institute and USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, the event celebrates the culture and history of the prohibition era, with period-appropriate cuisine and beverages, attire and dance. Hosted outdoors at the Pope Estate Courtyard, event gates open at 6-10 p.m.

Entertainment includes live music from local act BluesBerry Jam, living history demonstrations, and a raffle with generous prizes donated by community partners. General admission to the event is free, or guests may reserve a table for $15 per person, which includes a complimentary beverage and two raffle tickets.

This year the Vatican Speakeasy also celebrates the 50th and 25th anniversaries of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the Great Basin Institute, respectively. Guests are invited to partake in a champagne toast to the organizations, while supplies last!

To learn more or to reserve a table, visit https://tallac-historic-site.square.site/speakeasy or call the Tallac museum at 530-541-5227. All proceeds directly support continued preservation, interpretation and enjoyment of the Tallac Historic Site, Pope and Baldwin Estates.