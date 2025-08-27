Rob Bruce promoted to Golf Operations Manager at The Golf Courses at Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Golf Courses at Incline Village® announced the promotion of Rob Bruce, PGA, to Golf Operations Manager for the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID), owner of the award-winning Incline Village Championship and Mountain Golf Courses.

Bruce, a longtime Incline Village resident and seasoned golf professional, has been a cornerstone of the community’s golf operations for over a decade. Most recently serving as Senior Head Golf Professional, he now steps into his new leadership role with a wealth of experience and a strong vision for the future of golf in the region.

Rob Bruce Provided

“I have worked hard over the last 10 years to make improvements to our beautiful golf courses and provide the best golfing experiences for our residents and guests,” Bruce said. “As the new Golf Operations Manager, I look forward to working with all the staff and residents to assist in the consistent improvement of the Golf Courses at Incline Village for many years to come.”

Bruce’s journey with the Incline Village golf courses began in 1996, when he accepted a position as Assistant Golf Professional after graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno. Over the years, he expanded his experience at several notable golf facilities – including Genoa Lakes, Coyote Moon and Schaffer’s Mill – before returning to the Incline Village Championship Golf Course in 2015. In 2014, he achieved Class A membership with the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America, further solidifying his expertise.

“Bruce’s dedication, leadership and deep understanding of the community make him the perfect choice to guide our golf operations into the next chapter,” said Mike Bandelin, IVGID’s Director of Community Services. “His commitment to excellence, passion for the game and love of this community are evident in everything he does.”

As Golf Operations Manager, Bruce will oversee all aspects of the Championship and Mountain Golf Courses, working closely with staff, residents and visitors to continue delivering top-tier golf experiences and service.

For more information about the Golf Courses at Incline Village, please visit golfincline.com .