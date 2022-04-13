Robert Plant, Alison Krauss performing at Lake Tahoe this summer

STATELINE, Nev. — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will bring their Raise the Roof Tour to Lake Tahoe this summer.

Krauss, a popular bluegrass/country singer and musician and Plant, the former lead singer and songwriter for legendary Led Zeppelin, will hit the stage on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Harveys Lake Tahoe’s Outdoor Arena in Stateline.

The expanded concert tour was announced this week.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15.