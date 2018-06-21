Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters ready to rock Harveys Outdoor Arena

Robert Plant, best known as the lead singer of English rock group Led Zeppelin, is coming to Tahoe's South Shore on Saturday, June 23.

The Sensational Space Shifters accompany Plant on his tour, which kicked off its second leg in Georgia at the start of June. The tour celebrates the recent release of Plant's latest solo release, "Carry Fire."

According to a press release from Big Hassle, on this new album "Plant reflects on the experiences, the emotions and the sounds of where he's been, and he ruminates on where he — and our world — might be headed."

The subject matter of "Carry Fire" ranges from tune to tune.

"Bittersweet songs of love remembered and of time passing, are juxtaposed against cautionary tales, of people and nations that have failed to learn the familiar lessons of history," continues the Big Hassle release.

"It's like I'm just moving through the spheres," said Plant. "I feel like a mariner who has spent so much time in so many different ports of call, experiencing so many different adventures and scenarios. So perhaps this collection is more 'pictures at twelve' rather than 'pictures at eleven.'"

This all-rock gig also features performances from Los Angeles-based Los Lobos and English folk singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is held at Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline.

Tickets range from $39.50-$139.50 and are available for purchase online via Ticketmaster. According to the site, every ticket purchased online for the show includes a CD or digital copy of "Carry Fire."

All ages are welcome to attend the Saturday evening performance.

— Lake Tahoe Action