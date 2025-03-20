Robotics team takes top five in states, hopes to compete internationally

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – GigaBite Robotics, a local community team, placed top five in the FIRST Tech Challenge Nevada State Championship last month. Now, the team is fundraising to make their way to the FIRST Premier Event, which will take place this summer in the Netherlands.

GigaBite Robotics was founded just four years ago and competes with 10 high school members. The team builds, designs, and codes their robots from the ground up and are part of the FIRST extracurricular program. FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, engaging students in mentor-based programs centered around science, engineering, and technology.

A picture of GigaBite Robotics with the Inspire Award. Provided / GigaBite Robotics

Outreach coordinator Arya Saini and team captain Conner Habicht were both involved with FIRST in the Lego League, which is aimed at middle schoolers. Now, they’ve both been in FIRST for six years.

“I just loved watching robots move, going to different events and seeing the competition aspect, thinking ‘That’s cool. I want to do that,'” said Habicht. Both Saini and Habicht spoke about their love for studying STEM, which has endured throughout their time in the team and led to them teaching camps with David Wise through the Tahoe STEM Academy.

This year, GigaBite took an innovative approach to creating their robot—Habicht worked in a Computer Assisted Design (CAD) program called Fusion360, which allowed him to design a fully-custom chassis that was “more innovative than other parts.” It’s the first time they’ve built a fully custom robot.

“We have size constraints, but otherwise have free reign on the robot, so we really wanted to step it up this year,” said Saini. The team was able to get machined parts rather than the default parts used by other teams. “Whatever we could dream up, we could make it.”

A particularly unique part was inspired by what Saini says is their Tahoe perspective. “Since we live in Tahoe, a lot of us do outdoors activities and climb. This year we used climbing gear as part of our robot, which was really taking our experience into account.” The feature works like a tape measure, allowing the robot to unspool new heights and then come back again.

GigaBite’s final robot design for the state championships. Provided / GigaBite Robotics

At the FIRST Tech Challenge Nevada State Championships, the team ranked 18th by the end of the qualifications on the final day, working through challenges that their custom build presented. Ultimately, they won third place for the Inspire Award, which recognized teams who promoted STEM, with strong performances across the board and excellent teamwork.

Saini credited the tight-knit team culture and their adherence to the FIRST tenet of gracious professionalism for their win. Though it’s no small part that Saini herself played—her role as outreach coordinator in spreading STEM to the community certainly contributed.

“We want to make this program a pathway,” said Saini, who has pushed for establishing an elementary and middle school level team. In previous years, the members have taught STEM summer camps at the Boys and Girls Club, co-hosted the FIRST Tech Challenge meets, and has collaborated with other teams by donating parts and sharing ideas. The team plans to set up workshops to teach Tinkercad at local elementary schools and lead STEM camps at LTCC.

Since placing top five, GigaBite now has a chance to compete in the Premier Event in the Netherlands—which was the team’s top choice. It’ll be Saini, Habicht, and other team members’ first time advancing past the state level and competing internationally, which they’ll do along with 95 other teams.

Habicht and Saini both find the prospect of the Premier Event equally daunting and exciting. “It’s a real opportunity to see the best of the best,” said Saini.

“Nevada is kind of its own bubble and the exposure to seeing how other teams problem solve and come up with solutions is exciting. There’s different team cultures there and it’ll be a cool challenge to make connections and help with our innovation,” added Habicht.

To bring all 10 of the team members to compete internationally, the team is trying to fundraise $25,000 through a GoFundMe before the competition happens in early July. As of the article, they’ve currently received nearly $1,600 with 19 donations.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.