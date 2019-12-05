Rock around the Christmas tree at annual lighting Friday in Meyers

The 9th annual Meyers Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony takes place Friday.

Provided / Rene Brejc

The 9th annual Meyers Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in front of The Divided Sky and Downtown Cafe at 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec.6.

The ceremony will include free hot chocolate and popcorn, and remember to bring your own mug to reduce waste.

Bring the kids for a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

Rock around the Christmas tree to music while enjoying the holiday festivities.

In traditional Meyer’s style, Santa might even be dropped off by the CalStar helicopter.

A Christmas fire truck will also make its annual appearance decked out in holiday gear.

This ceremony is a family-friendly event.

This ceremony is hosted by Meyers Community Foundation, Sierra-at-Tahoe and The Divided Sky.

The event is free and open to the public. The date for the event is weather permitting.

For more information about the Meyers Christmas lighting ceremony can visit Meyers Community Foundation at http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org/news/.