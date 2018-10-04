Rock band Styx performing on Lake Tahoe South Shore

Classic rock band Styx is bringing the hits to Stateline.

"Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. Terms that describe a Super Bowl champion? Well, almost. These are words that define the core essence of STYX, the multimegamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage," state's the band's online bio.

Styx is one of those bands that if you're not a die-hard fan, you probably don't realize just how many hits they've cranked out over the years. The prog-rock anthem "Come Sail Away" remains in regular rotation on classic rock radio stations across the country. Songs like "Renegade" and"Blue Collar Man" might seem unfamiliar if you're going off name alone, but the second each song starts you'll know exactly what it is.

The band also is behind the hit song (a seeming outlier when considering Styx's other hits) "Mr. Roboto."

The song reentered the band's tour setlist this year after an acrimonious 35-year absence marred with disputes and departures by various original members, as Billboard reported in July.

Classic rock fans won't want to miss this show, a statement backed up by ticket availability, which is limited. Remaining tickets are available only at ticketmaster.com.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada.