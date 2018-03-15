Rock group Umphrey’s McGee takes the stage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Rock music shines on South Shore this week as Chicago-based band Umphrey's McGee takes the stage with its extensive catalog (influenced by genre icons like Frank Zappa, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and The Police).

"The music of Umphrey's McGee unfolds like an unpredictable conversation between longtime friends," states the band's online biography. "Its six participants — Brendan Bayliss (guitar, vocals), Jake Cinninger (guitar, vocals), Joel Cummins (keyboards, piano, vocals), Andy Farag (percussion), Kris Myers (drums, vocals), and Ryan Stasik (bass) — know just how to communicate with each other on stage and in the studio."

The collaboration is nothing short of magical.

"A call of progressive wizardry might elicit a response of soft acoustic balladry, or a funk groove could be answered by explosive percussion. At any moment, heavy guitars can give way to heavier blues as the boys uncover the elusive nexus between jaw-dropping instrumental virtuosity and airtight songcraft," continues the bio.

Umphrey's McGee has come a long way since its formation back in 1997. Now 11 albums in, the band has played over 2,000 gigs and sold over five million tracks, according to the biography.

"From their initial bar gigs in 1998 to three-nights playing to packed crowds at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2017, the group [has] simultaneously remained intensely committed to their fans," states the bio.

Catch the group at Harrah's Lake Tahoe on Thursday, March 22. The 21+ show begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $27.52 — a beat-the-line option is available for $80.83. Purchases are conducted online via Ticketmaster.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 in Stateline.