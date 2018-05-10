Rock icons take the stage in Stateline for As The Crow Flies gig

What: As The Crow Flies

Chris Robinson, frontman of groups such as The Black Crowes and Chris Robinson Brotherhood, is bringing his newest outfit — As The Crow Flies — to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, May 12.

"With a desire to breathe new life into this storied repertoire, Robinson has gathered five musicians whose musical journeys intertwine with his own, including guitarists Marcus King and Audley Freed, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Andy Hess and drummer Tony Leone," states the MontBleu website.

The ensemble is named As The Crow Flies as many of its members were at one point part of rock group The Black Crowes, a band known for hits "Jealous Again," "Remedy," "She Talks To Angels" and "Twice As Hard."

Since his stint with The Black Crowes, Robinson has been with Chris Robinson Brotherhood, a psychedelic folk blues quintet. The group's latest release, "Barefoot in the Head," dropped in summer 2017.

As The Crow Flies will perform a gig this weekend that any fan of rock 'n' roll music will not want to miss.

Tickets range from $30-$45, plus tax and fees, and are available at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action