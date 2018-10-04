Ron Stubbs brings Rock â€˜Nâ€™ Roll Hypnosis to Lake Tahoe

What is rock 'n' roll hypnosis? We're not entirely sure, but it's how journeyman entertainer Ron Stubbs describes his unique performance.

"Take two parts outrageously funny entertainment; one part mind opening experience, add ice and shake well and you've got an idea of what this show is all about," states Stubbs' bio in an equally confusing description. "It's an instant party just waiting for you to join."

The show starts with a stand up comedy routine before delving into the "hypnosis" aspect of rock 'n' roll hypnosis â€” the rock 'n' roll aspect as it turns out is attributed, in part, to sound and lighting effects that rival a rock show (Stubbs contributes his own rockstar touch â€” or punch â€” to the performance).

This isn't a one-sided performance; if you're in the audience there's a chance you might become a star in the act (hey, this might be your shot at fame … at the very least just know you're contributing to other people's laughter).

"Take all your preconceived notions of what a hypnosis show is supposed to be and toss them out the window," Stubbs' bio continues. "It's like nothing you have ever witnessed before …

"That's because it's much more than your typical hypnosis showâ€¦it's Hypnotic Mayhem."

Stubbs takes the stage in Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada.