Rock On: Hit the trails and discover the most unique rock structures around Tahoe

Anywhere from 85-120 million years ago magma from an arc of erupting volcanoes solidified deep within the Earth’s crust and began the process of creating the Sierra Nevada. Tectonic plates began to shift, causing the range to uplift and reach its current elevation roughly 5 million years ago. Millions of years after the mountains began to rise, glaciers formed and retreated in a series of ice ages, helping to carve out the peaks and valleys of the landscape. Erosion from wind, rain, snow and waterways continues to leave its mark on the range today.

Around the Tahoe Basin you’ll find unique rock structures that are a testament to this multimillion-year process. From a primate-shaped boulder in Incline Village to a castle-like rock structure towering over Stateline, hit the trails to discover the diverse geology of the Sierra Nevada.

Castle Rock

Overlooking Stateline and sweeping views of Lake Tahoe sits Castle Rock at 7,900 feet. While driving through the community below, you can see the jagged tops of the rock structure peaking through the trees, which one could argue resemble the battlements of a castle, but the best spot to experience Castle Rock is from right on top.

The trek to Castle Rock pays off with sweeping views of Tahoe and the South Shore community

The hike to Castle Rock begins with a drive up Kingsbury Grade to the Kingsbury North Trailhead (to get there off the main drag, you’ll wind through neighborhoods, so the best bet is to use the GPS feature on the AllTrails app, which will drop you right at the trailhead).

The roughly 3-mile loop trail, rated as moderate, features beautiful views of the lake and wildflowers as you walk through the towering pines. About mid-way through the hike, a spur trail will take you to Castle Rock, then continue on the loop back to the parking lot.

Take note that peregrine falcons have returned to nesting at the top of Castle Rock, so during nesting season, usually April through July, avoid climbing on Castle Rock so as not to disturb these once-endangered birds.

Balancing Rock

In D.L. Bliss State Park on Tahoe’s West Shore, hit the Balancing Rock Nature Trail to discover the namesake boulder on the 0.7-mile, out-and-back trail. This moderate, short trek, which has just shy of 200 feet of elevation gain, meanders among pines and other large boulders before ending at Balancing Rock, what appears to be a gigantic boulder precariously positioned atop a smaller one. In actuality, erosion has shaped the sculptural structure, which is a great photo opportunity on this family-friendly hike.

Monkey Rock

In Incline Village, one granite boulder bears a remarkable resemblance to a monkey taking in the views of Big Blue. Although it’s thought that some carving was done to enhance the rock’s already primate-like appearance, Monkey Rock is a great hiking destination that offers up an amazing panorama of the lake at the top. Take a 2.6-mile, out-and-back trek starting at the same trailhead as the East Shore Trail near Tunnel Creek Cafe to see the famous boulder (again, AllTrails GPS directions is a tried-and-true tool for navigating to trailheads). Though the trail gets steep at times — it’s nearly 500 feet in elevation gain on this short hike — Monkey Rock is a great excursion for all ages.

Monkey Rock is an iconic destination in Incline Village NDOT Highway camera

Cave Rock

The best bang-for-your-buck hike in Tahoe just might be the 0.8-mile, out-and-back trek to the top of Cave Rock in Zephyr Cove. Though many have driven through the 300-foot monolith looming over the East Shore, the trail to the top of the rock is lesser known but still quite popular. (There is very limited parking at the trailhead, so plan accordingly.)

The easy trail only requires a little over 100 feet of elevation gain but rewards you with breathtaking 360-degree views of the lake and surrounding mountains. But tread carefully and treat the area with respect; to the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, Lake Tahoe’s original inhabitants, De’ek wadapush (Standing Gray Rock) is a powerful, sacred site that should only be visited by shamans. In fact, after a decadelong battle, the controversial decision was made by the U.S. Forest Service in 2003 to ban rock climbing on Cave Rock due to its cultural importance but allow hiking to continue.

Cave Rock on Tahoe’s East Shore boasts incredible views of the lake below. Tahoe Tap Podcast — what’s on tap in and around Lake Tahoe

Bonsai Rock

Located on Tahoe’s East Shore, Bonsai Rock is a favorite locale for photographers. On a large boulder in the lake are four small trees sprouting from a crack, perfectly formed as if crafted in the Japanese art of bonsai. The trees likely took root after bird droppings or a storm planted the seeds in a small amount of dirt trapped in the crevice of the rock.

There is no official signage for Bonsai Rock, so it will take a bit of exploring as you hike down from NV-28 to the shoreline. If you’re coming from the southern end of the lake, you’ll want to hike down roughly 6.5 miles after turning from US-50 onto NV-28. From the north, it’s about 1 mile south of Sand Harbor.

To truly experience the magic of Bonsai Rock, bring along a kayak or paddleboard to see the rock from the water.

Eagle Rock

On Tahoe’s West Shore, take in the sunset atop Eagle Rock.

Peeking out of the treeline on Homewood’s shoreline, Eagle Rock provides epic views of the lake for the price of a short-and-sweet 0.7-mile, out-and-back trek. Eagle Rock is a popular destination for day hikes, but there is perhaps no better time than a quick scramble up at sunset. Find the trailhead along West Lake Boulevard and follow the rocky path to the top of the volcanic outcrop, which sits at 6,286 feet. According to Sierra Nevada Geotourism, a site developed by the Sierra Business Council, the Sierra Nevada Conservancy and the National Geographic Society, early photos in the Tahoe Tattler newspaper show recreational use of Eagle Rock dating back to 1881.

A version of this story appears in the latest Tahoe Magazine. To read more magazine stories, go to tahoemagazine.com .