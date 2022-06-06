Rock Tahoe Half Marathon returns June 18

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Rock Tahoe Half Marathon is returning to Stateline on Saturday, June 18, after a 2-year absence due to the pandemic.

The popular run is under new ownership with Sam Baugh, of Reno Races, taking the helm, with a new title sponsorship from Tahoe Blue Vodka.

The Rock Tahoe Half Marathon continues to feature one of the most breathtaking half marathon courses in the country with spectacular scenery of many of Tahoe’s east and south shore treasures including Glenbrook, Logan Shoals, Cave Rock, Round Hill Pines, Nevada Beach, and Rabe Meadow as the course winds down over 1,000 feet from Spooner Summit to the finish line at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Previously owned by Jason Collin and Jessica Schnoll of Epic Tahoe Adventures, the duo sold the race this past fall.

“We launched the inaugural race in 2015 and were stunned by the incredible response from the community and participants from around the country,” said Jessica Schnoll. “It quickly became an annual summer staple event and it was truly humbling to have so many runners continue to return year after year.”

When COVID hit in 2020, Rock Tahoe pivoted to a virtual race, and restrictions prevented it from returning in 2021. After not having the event for so long, both partners found other endeavors and realized it was time to pass on the beloved event to a new owner.

“We had worked with Sam previously and we felt the event [Rock Tahoe] would be in good hands and able to continue for many years to come,” Collin said. “My wife and I have run Rock Tahoe as participants since the beginning and it has always been one of our favorite events.”

“I am honored and thrilled to be able to add this event to our race portfolio of Reno Races,” said Baugh.

Racers will still find many of the familiar elements they’ve come to love with Rock Tahoe. Race weekend kicks off with a “Rock the Plaza” Packet Pick-up and Pre-Race Expo from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 17, on the Guitar Plaza in front of Alpine Union at the Hard Rock. The event is open to the public and will feature booths from both local and national sponsors.

Race day begins bright and early at Spooner Summit on Saturday, June 18, and features two start times – 7 a.m. for walkers/joggers and 8 a.m. for runners. With seven aid stations on course, the event is fully prepared to meet racers’ hydration and nutritional needs. The aid stations are all hosted by local organizations and also serve as rally points along the 13.1-mile course.

While runners finish their 13.1 mile adventure at the Hard Rock, the fun is actually just getting started with the Finish Line Festival & Post-Race Pool Party. The Rock Tahoe Finish Line Festival is open to the public as well as participants and is a great place to celebrate with runners at the finish line.

Festivities kick off at 8 a.m. and the first race finisher is expected around 9:15 a.m. The high energy continues at the Rock Tahoe Post-Race Pool Party with a live performance from Bay Area cover band Daze on the Green.

This race has sold out every year and is on track to sell out again. Registration is still open for this year’s race with just under 100 left spots. Visit runrocktahoe.com for more details.