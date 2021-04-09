Rockslide closes US 50 over Echo Summit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Friday morning rockslide has shut down U.S. Highway 50 in both directions over Echo Summit.

The incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. and a motorist in a Toyota 4-Runner was hit by the slide causing major damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

The slide happened just east of Echo Summit.

CalTrans is working to open Johnson Pass Road to through traffic but there is no estimation on when it will be open. Eastbound traffic is being stopped and turned around at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The estimated time to open the road is four to six hours, CHP said in a social media post.

Travelers are advised to use alternate routes.

A Toyota Forerunner collided into the boulders after the slide occurred near Echo Summit, but no one was injured. Provided / CHP



Question : Is Johnson Pass Road open & can motorists use it as an alternate route due to the closure on US-50 just east of Echo Summit?

Answer ‍♀️: No, Johnson Pass Road is CLOSED at this time. There is also a weight limit & big rig restrictions. https://t.co/J82hCuTpxK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021