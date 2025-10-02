Action in Tahoe: Rocky Horror Picture, Oktoberfest Celebrations and more!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Friday, October 3

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary with Nell Campbell – 8 p.m., Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/971342065185688/ or call (800) 427-7247.

Tophouse – Live at The Hangar – 6-10 p.m., The Hangar, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit https://www.thehangarlaketahoe.com/events/tophouse .

Twilight Tour of the Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery – 6:30-7:30 p.m., AL Tahoe Pioneer Cemetary, 760 Alameda Ave. Friday, October 3, 2025, 6:30 pm, Twilight Tour of the Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery. Enjoy history with a bit of spookery. Take a walk through the cemetery, “meet” some of its inhabitants as the story is masterfully told by your host, members of the ATPC preservation committee. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/al-tahoe-pioneer-cemetery-guided-historical-tour/2025-10-03/ .

Saturday, October 4

A Liar’s Cruise – 3:30-6 p.m., Tahoe Gal. Welcome autumn with our 11th annual park fundraising cruise! Enjoy spellbinding stories (true or false, you decide!), free-flowing fine wine by Highway 12 Winery , and endless appetizers. A cash bar will be available. A live auction of marvelous treasures and experiences will be offered, benefiting the Sierra State Parks Foundation. For more information, visit https://sierrastateparks.org/events/a-liars-cruise-2025 .

Camp Richardson’s Oktoberfest – October 4 – 10 a.m., South Shore’s beloved annual Oktoberfest, October 4 and 5, 2025 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm! Come and enjoy FREE parking, bike valet, and admission. For more information, visit camprichardsonresort.com/event/oktoberfest-at-camp-richardson/ .

Day of the Dead Celebration – 4-6 p.m., Three Pines Coffee Co., 3115 Harrison Ave Unit #2. Saturday, October 4, 2025, 4:00-6:00 pm. Join us to celebrate culture and tradition, learn all about the Day of the Dead, and enjoy traditional food and games. Three Pines Coffee Co. Free entry. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/day-of-the-dead-celebration-three-pines-coffee-co/ .

Himmel Haus Oktoberfest Celebrations – 6-10 p.m., Himmel Haus, 3819 Saddle Rd. Himmel Haus, known for its authentic German cuisine and festive atmosphere, is excited to announce an action-packed, three weekend long celebration of Oktoberfest. For more information or to register for any of the Oktoberfest events, visit http://www.himmelhausslt.com or email himmelbookings@gmail.com

Sunday, October 5

Witches Night Out 2025 – 3-7 p.m., Grand Hall, Tallac Historic Site. Calling all witches & wizards! Please join us for our Forth Annual Witches Night Out at Valhalla Estates! This year we will feature over 30+ vendors at our night market, live music, Photo Booth, tarot readings, costume contests and more! For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.com/event/witches-night-out-2025/ .

Monday, October 6

Tahoe Fall Season – Monday Night Putters® – 6:45 p.m., Tipsy Putt 4101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard #Suite # 101, Tipsy Putt. Spend your Mondays at Tipsy Putt Tahoe! Each Players get’s 2 FREE DRINKS and a FREE T-SHIRT! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-fall-season-monday-night-putters-tickets-1088308452879?aff=ebdssbdestsearch .

Tuesday, October 7

Maggie M’s Beginning Art Classes for Adults | Tuesdays | 2025 – 1-6 p.m., Brewery Arts Center, 449 W King St. Classes will provide instruction in drawing, sketching, and painting with watercolors and acrylics. Classes will be taught every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1672531796986890/1672533033653433/?active_tab=about or call (775) 883-1976.

Wednesday, October 8

Zach Williams Revival Nights Tour – 7 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50.

Thursday, October 9

DJ Montague – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-montague-4/2025-10-09/ .

The Lake by Photographer Ian Ruhter, Exhibition at LTCC’s Haldan Gallery – 5-9 p.m., The Haldan Gallery, Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Dr.. Celebrate the opening of The Lake with photographer Ian Ruhter as he returns to Lake Tahoe, where his artistic journey began. Explore 68 breathtaking works, including some of the largest wet collodion plates ever created, and meet the artist behind this groundbreaking exhibition. For more information, visit https://www.ltcc.edu/calendar/index.php#event-details/d164db1a-9e54-4928-a3cb-c2e04f30c1a2 or call (530) 541-4660.