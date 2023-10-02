Rocky start for 2023-24 gaming year

STATELINE, Nev. – The grand opening of the Tahoe Blue Event Center in September couldn’t have come soon enough for the Stateline casinos.

The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue was down 11.35 percent in August with the casinos reporting $26.57 million in revenue compared to August 2022.

The sign for the Hard Rock comes down on Sept. 23. The big guitar out front was already gone. Provided / Kirk Walder

It was the third month in a row to post a decline compared to the previous year. May was the last time the casinos at Stateline reported an increase over the previous year.

With two months in the fiscal year, so far, the casinos reported a $57.45 million total win, down 7 percent from the $61.8 million win from last year.

The purchase and rebranding of the Hard Rock is underway as the sign and big guitar were removed over the past few weeks.

Renamed the Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino, the property changed hands at the end of August.

North Lake Tahoe, which includes Incline Village and points west, was down 17.39 percent to $2.47 million.

East Fork and Carson City townships, which are combined for reporting, posted a 1.52 percent drop compared to August 2022 to $11.29 million. So far, the fiscal year has seen $22.7 million for casinos in the two jurisdictions, down 2.27 percent.

The statewide win for August was $1.2 billion, which was less than a point up from last year.