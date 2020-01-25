Roles shuffle for IVGID board; New trustee jumps right in

The IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Leadership shuffled this week for the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees.

Roles expired at the end of 2019 but the board waited on electing new officers until the board was full.

Now that it’s full with the addition of Sara Schmitz officers were chosen.

Tim Callicrate will be the Chairman, Matthew Dent will be Vice Chair, Schmitz will be treasurer and Kendra Wong will be secretary.

In addition, the audit committee has also been switched up. The audit committee was made up of Trustees Phil Horan, Peter Morris and Wong. Morris said he didn’t want to be in the role any longer and Horan abandoned his seat.

The board voted to have Dent, Callicrate and Schmitz take on those positions.

The meeting started with public comment, when one member of the public suggested doing away with food being provided at the meetings.

This suggestion was met with boos and several other members of the public spoke in favor of the food during their comment period.

The board also discussed two agenda items in regards to the lawsuit, Mark E. Smith v IVGID.

IVGID’s legal counsel, Thomas Beko, informed the board that he had done $13,000 worth of work that had not been budgeted.

The first item, which passed 4 to 1, gave Beko an additional $7,500 for future legal fees but the board was displeased with Beko’s past use of money.

Schmitz asked Interim General Manager Indra Winquest to monitor how Beko spends this additional money to avoid future overtures.

The second item was in regards to approving the $13,000 that was not budgeted. Wong and Morris recommended a slap on the wrist for Beko and splitting the costs with him.

However, Dent and Schmitz spoke out against giving him the money.

A motion was passed to have Callicrate, in his new role of Chair, and Winquest to meet with Beko and come to an agreement that will be brought back to the board.

A conversation about the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report took up over an hour of the meeting. Former finance director Gerry Eick returned to go through the CAFR. Schmitz, new to the role, jumped right in and asked several detailed questions about the report.

The board has until Jan. 31 to approve a motion to file the report.

The board could not agree on a motion, so Callicrate and Winquest will be meeting with the state on the topic.

The board also discussed renovations to the Incline Beach House.

Staff originally presented the board with designs for the beach house that would’ve cost over $4 million. The board directed staff to come back with a slimmed down design.

The staff presented new designs to the board and the board decided to conduct focus groups on possible design features before solidifying plans.

Finally, the board discussed changes to Ordinance 7, the ordinance that sets rules and regulations for beach access.

In December, the board discussed possible changes it would like to see, especially in regards to guest passes.

Winquest brought back those changes but there are still tweaks in language the board would like to see.

Winquest will bring the ordinance back to the board in February and, at that time, the board will set a public hearing date to finalize the changes.