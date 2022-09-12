Update: Local man identified in fatal rollover crash Sunday on Pioneer Trail
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A single car crash this weekend claimed the life of South Lake Tahoe 34-year-old Andrew Ruiz Perez.
California Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on Pioneer Trail at Golden Bear Trail.
CHP said Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, 26, was driving a 2011 Honda CRV at an unknown speed and made an unsafe turning movement for unknown reasons which caused the vehicle to overturn.
“The car landed in the embankment on the west of the road,” said CHP Sgt. Aaron Braaksma.
The passenger in the vehicle, Ruiz Perez, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The passenger’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Investigating Officer Jason White reported the driver exhibited symptoms of intoxication which led to Shemyakina’s arrest for felony DUI.
Due to major injuries sustained in the crash, she was transported to the Barton Memorial Hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing with officers reviewing physical evidence on the road, measurements, weather and things of that nature, CHP said.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue assisted on scene.
