Romo claims 3rd American Century Championship

Tony Romo on Sunday won the 2022 American Century Championship, his third title in the past five years.

Provided/Kurtis Rix

STATELINE, Nev. — For the third time in five years Tony Romo has won the American Century Championship.

Romo, a tie for favorite to win the tournament, captured his third championship at the 6,709-yard, par-72 Edgewood Tahoe course, winning a two-hole, three-player playoff.

“You don’t do a little bit of this or that, you’re like a hundred percent, I call it,” said Romo. “That’s what I did on the back nine and in the playoff, and just try and do that every time. But it just narrows your focus a little bit more. It was nice to see all the hard work and stuff.”

The three-way playoff is the first in tournament history.

Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder finished in second place with a score of 62 under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

“For me, I just got done, so I think it was probably a tad bit easier for me to just go back to 18 tee and swing,” said Mulder. “I know they were just a group of two in front of me, but it’s still a few minutes of sitting around and waiting and have to watch what I do, I guess, because if I made birdie, I’d won.”

NHL player Joe Pavelski also finished with a score of 62, claiming third place.

“It’s a great sport. I think it’s something — outside our sport, it’s another way we get to compete. It’s such a great event, go against all these guys that love the game and play it and compete. It’s great to be out here.”

From there, NFL receiver Adam Thielen finished tied for fourth place with golf legend Annika Sorenstam, each finishing with a score of 58.

Last year’s winner, former NBA player Vinny Del Negro, finished with a 39, tying actor Alfonso Ribeiro and former NBA player Dell Curry for 18th place overall.

Local favorite, Steph Curry bested his father by two strokes, posting a 41 to tie with former MLB pitcher John Smoltz, each finishing with a tie for 16th place.

As far as betting, those that took NBA player Charles Barkley to finish in the top 70 out of a field of 87 didn’t cash tickets as the “Mound Round of Rebound” finished tied for 74 with a score of -26.