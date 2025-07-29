Rose to Toads registration opens Wednesday

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. / Calif. – Registration for the 2025 Rose to Toads ride will open on Wednesday, July 30 at 9 a.m.

This year’s ride will feature an updated route, which has been approved to allow 1-day access for bikes on the Tahoe Rim Trail to avoid the Spooner Lake State Park backcountry trail closures . Organizers have created maps with details about the updated route and note that bikes will only be permitted on the Tahoe Rim Trail from Laxalt Junction to Spooner Lake State Park for the day of the event (Sunday, September 7, 2025).



“TAMBA extends our heartfelt thanks to our partners at the US Forest Service, Nevada State Parks, and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association for their support in ensuring the event could go ahead again this year.”

This year’s ride will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025 (NOT Labor Day weekend).



Visit the 2025 Rose to Toads event page for all the details, including rest stops, local accommodation options, and a list of FAQs. You can also contact us at info@tamba.org if you have any further questions.