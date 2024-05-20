Rosen, Cortez Masto announce over $3.5 Million in funds for wildfire resilience in Nevada

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that nearly $3.5 million for wildfire resilience and hazardous fuels reduction efforts is coming to communities in Nevada. The funds will be used to assist at-risk communities throughout the state with planning for and mitigating wildfire risks.

“Wildfires in Nevada are happening more often and are more extreme as a result of the climate crisis,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m doing everything I can to deliver resources to keep Nevada families safe. That’s why I’m proud to announce millions of dollars are coming to our state to help at-risk communities improve their resilience against wildfires.”

“I’ve been hearing from our firefighters how wildfires are becoming increasingly frequent and more dangerous in Nevada, which is why I fought to secure this funding to help communities and Tribes prevent fires,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These resources will help Nevadans reduce hazardous fuels, take proactive measures to protect their homes, and upgrade infrastructure to be more resilient to the impacts of wildfires.”

Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto have been leading the efforts to reduce wildfire risk and protect Nevada communities. They helped introduce bipartisan legislation to permanently raise the overtime pay cap for wildland firefighters. Senator Rosen also led her colleagues in requesting that the Air Force and the Air National Guard select Reno as a location to receive C-130J aircraft, a newer and more capable plane that the Nevada Air National Guard can use to fight wildland fires. Additionally, Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto introduced the National Wildland Fire Risk Reduction Program Act to improve sensing technologies for wildfires and standardize data collection to enhance our national response to these disasters. Senator Cortez Masto also has introduced comprehensive legislation to prevent wildfires and help communities recover.