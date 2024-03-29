Rosen, Cortez Masto secure millions for Desert Research Institute, UNR Lake Tahoe campus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto recently secured significant funding for Tahoe projects as part of the fiscal year 2024 Community Project Funding.

One hundred Nevada projects are part of the fiscal year 2024 omnibus funding agreement.

“Senator Cortez Masto secured $5 million to help complete construction of two lot expansions to remove vehicles from the SR 28 highway shoulder and connect them with local hiking trails,” said Deputy Press Secretary Eda Garcia. “She also delivered funding to support research and conservation projects, including $3 million for the Desert Research Institute to conduct research focused on sustainable recreation and long-term planning at Lake Tahoe, and $1.8 million to fund a Research and Educational Platform vessel at the UNR Lake Tahoe campus to study the waters of Lake Tahoe.”

Rosen was also instrumental in getting funding for all of the Nevada projects.

The package also includes funding for the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act, which includes $11.7 million for hazardous fuels and watershed management, $2.3 million to support local fire and forest assistance grants, and $5 million to combat aquatic invasive species.

The highlights of the 100 Nevada projects are listed below by subcommittee.

In the Commerce, Justice, and Science subcommittee, 12 Nevada projects were awarded funding.

Desert Research Institute, Sustaining Planning for the Future at Lake Tahoe: $3,000,000 for the Planning for the Future at Lake Tahoe project to fund research focused on sustainable recreation and data aggregation for long-term planning at Lake Tahoe.

City of Reno, Police Department Wellness Initiatives: $1,500,000 for the City of Reno to support peer mentor mental health and wellness initiatives within the Reno Police Department.

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Law Enforcement Equipment: $265,000 to help Reno-Sparks Indian Colony police officers upgrade to equipment and patrol vehicles.

Washoe County, Forensics and Rapid DNA: $996,000 for the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to purchase Rapid DNA instruments as part of a pilot program.

In the Energy and Water Development subcommittee, two Nevada projects were awarded funding.

Desert Research Institute, Lithium Resource Mapping: $1,632,000 for the Lithium Resource Mapping project will complete a comprehensive geologic mapping and study on lithium resources and recovery in Nevada.

In the Financial Services and General Government subcommittee, two Nevada projects were awarded funding.

Nevada Secretary of State, State Business License Online Portal: $4,000,000 for the State Business License Online Portal project to improve the state’s online business portal, help Nevada business owners, and drive more business here.

In the Interior and Environment subcommittee, 15 Nevada projects were awarded funding.

City of Reno, Sewer Upgrades: $3,000,000 for the City of Reno to install new sewer mains in the McCloud neighborhood and connect them to the City of Reno sewer mains.

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Cultural Resources Preservation: $161,000 for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony’s Cultural Resources Program and Tribal Historic Preservation Office building in Reno to make renovations.

Washoe County, Stormwater Management: $1,930,000 to realign portions of Bailey Creek Park’s drainage infrastructure to improve hydraulic flow, armoring, and utility relocation.

In the Labor, HHS, and Education subcommittee, 20 Nevada projects were awarded funding.

Desert Research Institute, Environmental Studies: $1,800,000 for the Environmental Studies project to study environmental pollutants in Nevada and to educate students to work with innovative analytical instrumentation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and University of Nevada, Reno.

Desert Research Institute, K-12 STEM Education Pathways: $2,800,000 for the kindergarten through 12th grade STEM Education Pathways project to support STEM education and workforce development. Desert Research Institute will develop computer science education for K-8 students, programming, and mentorship for high school students to help them gain workforce experience and professional development.

Great Basin College, Native American Health Science Training and Credentialing Program: $760,000 for the Native American Health Science Training and Credentialing Program project to establish reservation-based health science training and credentialing opportunities for Native American students in northern Nevada.

University of Nevada, Reno, High-Field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer: $2,406,000 for the High-Field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer project to fund the purchase of a new Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectrometer. The new instrument will allow for the advancement of scientific education, research, and training in Nevada.

University of Nevada, Reno, Research and Educational Platform (REP) on Lake Tahoe: $1,800,000 to fund a REP vessel based at the newly acquired UNR at Lake Tahoe campus. The REP will include research-grade environmental monitoring, computing, and visualization technologies that will serve as a living laboratory to move science and education forward on Lake Tahoe.

Washoe County School District, Leadership Pathway: $2,000,000 to fund training, mentorship, and learning opportunities for WCSD educators and administrators. This will ensure WCSD will have a pool of prepared leaders in support of academics, operations, and personnel.

Western Nevada College, Douglas Nursing Lab Expansion: $4,392,000 for the Douglas Nursing Lab Expansion to fund the renovation of the science lab and classroom space at the Douglas Campus of Western Nevada College in Minden. This expansion will allow students to learn in their rural community, encouraging them to stay and work in nursing locally.

In the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs subcommittee, four Nevada projects were awarded funding.

Army National Guard, Ready Building: $590,000 to support the design of a Ready Building in Reno for a first responders team. Future appropriations will be used for construction.

In the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development subcommittee, 37 Nevada projects were awarded funding.

Carson City, Road Widening and Enhancement Project along Curry Street: $2,600,000 for the Curry Street Complete Streets Improvement project to widen Curry Street to include bike lanes, new pedestrian connections, enhanced street lighting, and additional storm-water infrastructure.

Town of Gardnerville, Reconstruction of Industrial Way: $1,260,000 for the Southgate Industrial Park Road Restoration project to restore pavement in Gardnerville’s second largest industrial area.

Nevada Department of Transportation, I-95 Rehabilitation: $1,000,000 for the I-95 Rehabilitation project that will rehabilitate existing aging pavement and update hydraulic drainage facilities and existing access points onto the roadway

Nevada Department of Transportation, Pyramid Way (SR 445): $1,000,000 for the Pyramid Way (SR 445) project to rehabilitate the pavement and upgrade existing ramps, driveways, and sidewalks up to ADA standards. The project will also upgrade traffic signal systems, install fiber conduit for traffic signal synchronization, and install new Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon.

City of Reno, Solar School Zone Flashing Beacon Systems Installation: $1,000,000 for the School Zone Flashing Beacons Systems project to fund installing solar-powered school-zone flashers in 56 school zones to improve safety.

Reno Tahoe Airport Authority, Airport Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus Replacement: $911,000 for the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus Replacement project to let the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority purchase a new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle.

Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Sun Valley Boulevard Corridor Improvements Phase 2: $2,500,000 for the Sun Valley Boulevard Corridor Improvements Phase 2 project to fund pedestrian, bicycle, transit, and traffic safety improvements within the corridor, primarily through reconfiguration of the existing right-of-way from Scottsdale Road to 7th Avenue.

City of Sparks, The Oddie Boulevard Community Center Project: $4,000,000 for the Oddie Boulevard Community Center Project to fund building improvements and renovations to create a community service center with a childcare area, workforce training opportunities, community education, and meeting spaces.



City of Reno, Rehabilitation for Historic California Building: $870,000 to support renovations to the interior and exterior of the City of Reno’s historic California Building.

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Sunshine Lane Site Preparation: $1,620,000 to support site clearance for future development of a cultural center and other development within the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

Nevada Department of Transportation, Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe Sun Valley Corridor: $2,500,000 for Washoe RTC to support pedestrian, bicycle, transit, and traffic safety improvements within the Washoe County corridor.

Nevada Department of Transportation, Tahoe Transportation District State Route 28: $5,000,000 to help complete construction of two lot expansions to remove vehicles from the SR 28 highway shoulder and connect them with a hiking trail for public use.

Nevada Department of Transportation, US 95 Pavement Preservation: $1,000,000 to improve roadway infrastructure to support desert tortoises and their habitat and enhance driver safety.