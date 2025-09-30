Rosen helps secure $4 Million in wildfire prevention funding in Lake Tahoe area

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced that she helped secure over $4 million in wildfire prevention funding for Nevada. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Community Wildfire Defense Grant program and will go towards creating “defensible spaces” in the Lake Tahoe area to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading.

“As communities across Nevada continue to confront the risks and dangers associated with wildfires, I’m working to increase our state’s readiness and strengthen our ability to keep Nevadans safe,” said Senator Rosen. “This funding will help keep communities safe by making it less likely for wildfires to start or spread around Lake Tahoe. I’ll continue working in the Senate to make sure Nevada has the resources and tools we need to fight wildfires and protect our state.”

Senator Rosen has been leading efforts to reduce wildfire risk and protect Nevada communities. Last month, she announced that Nevada will be receiving $2.3 million in funding from the National Science Foundation for wildfire prevention education. Senator Rosen also helped introduce bipartisan legislation to permanently raise the overtime pay cap for wildland firefighters. She’s delivered more than $27.6 million in federal funding to help prevent wildfires in Forest Service areas, including in Washoe, White Pine, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, and Elko Counties, helping to reduce wildfire risk for communities in the region. This year, Senator Rosen helped introduce bipartisan legislation to establish a fire weather services program, which recently passed the Senate.