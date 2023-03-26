Rosewood Tahoe celebrates grand opening in Incline Village

From left to right: Owners Adam DeMezza, Danny Baker, and Alexa DeMezza celebrating the opening of Rosewood Tahoe.

Provided / Alexa DeMezza

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Within the 22 square miles that make up Incline Village, there is a variety of restaurants, ranging in casual bites and cocktails, to fine dining, full-course destinations. Riding the line between both relaxed and upscale, Rosewood Tahoe was born.

Founded by couple Alexa and Adam DeMezza alongside good friend and business partner Danny Baker, the group broke ground on the restaurant in spring 2022. A year later, and the three are excited that Rosewood Tahoe is officially open for the public to enjoy.

“We are so excited to have our doors open welcoming everyone to Rosewood Tahoe,” Alexa said. “We had a ton of North Lake Tahoe and Incline Village locals come to our grand opening, we got to know our community, and we’re so excited to be a part of a community that shows up to support new businesses.”

Rosewood Tahoe offers a full bar with unique cocktail options.

Provided / Rosewood Tahoe

Originally moving to the Tahoe Basin in the early 2000’s, the DeMezza’s have called Incline Village home for years. However, with the couple being rooted in the food and wine industry, they moved to the Bay Area to further pursue their professional careers; where Adam owned an upscale restaurant, Giordano Bros., for over a decade.

“Adam owned and operated Giordano Bros. in the city for 11 years, and I worked in the wine industry alongside Danny,” Alexa said. “Between the three of us, we’ve been a part of the food and wine industry for decades now, and we’re excited to be bringing it through with Rosewood Tahoe.”

After the DeMezza’s and Baker closed their chapter living in the Bay Area, they had been avidly working towards bringing Rosewood Tahoe to fruition for the Lake Tahoe community.

“When we moved up here we had been looking for places to open up here, and had some failed attempts,” Alexa said. “When the space became available for where we are now, we were very close to closing escrow on another space in Carnelian Bay, but when this spot became available, all the pieces fell together and we feel very grateful and lucky that we ended up getting the spot in Incline Village.”

Once securing the spot in the Raley’s shopping center in Incline Village, the group redid almost everything in the restaurant, top to bottom, to give Rosewood Tahoe a fresh start. Throughout the redo of the restaurant, the DeMezza’s and Baker also pulled inspiration and ideas from both Mary and Will Brunk, North Lake Tahoe locals who own BrunkHaus, a local catering company. Will is also the executive chef at Sunnyside Lodge in Tahoe City.

“The place is brand new top to bottom on the inside,” Alexa said. “It made for a longer road to open [Rosewood Tahoe], but it’s been worth it to make sure everything was done right. We’re happy to have everything brand new for the restaurant.”

Salumi and Cheese starter board at Rosewood Tahoe.

Provided / Rosewood Tahoe

With Incline Village offering a variety of casual and upscale dining options, Rosewood Tahoe is inspired to serve as a dining spot that rides the line between both, offering an elevated experience to their guests in a family-friendly environment for all to enjoy.

“Our menu is hearty, yet healthy,” Baker said. “You can get a full meal without breaking the bank for lunch and dinner.”

Rosewood Tahoe’s current menu is inspired by Italian cooking, and offers simple food options that boast creative flavor combinations for the community to enjoy. Fresh starters such as the Arugula and Honeycrisp and Caprese salad are fan favorites on the menu, as well as solid entree options such as the Roasted Chicken and Grilled Skirt Steak.

“We really want to be a restaurant that’s really consistent for the community,” Alexa said. “The menu is concise right now, because we wanted to provide delicious food options that the whole family can enjoy, with something for everybody on the menu.”

Looking forward, Rosewood Tahoe is eager to continue to grow and root itself in the Incline Village community, with an upcoming expanded lunch menu on the horizon, along with weekly specials.

Skirt Steak entree at Rosewood Tahoe.

Provided / Rosewood Tahoe

“We want to be a part of the community,” Baker said. “We’re a family in the community, and want to include all of our patrons, our employees to be a part of our family, and we want to grow together with all that come to Rosewood Tahoe.”

Moving into the spring and summer season, Rosewood Tahoe is anticipating to expand their hours, as well as open their outdoor patio seating in the months to come. Currently, Rosewood Tahoe is open Wednesday – Sunday, 4 p.m to close.

For more information on Rosewood Tahoe, visit rosewoodtahoe.com , or call 775-298-2768.