Ross Dress for Less to help South Lake Tahoe kids thrive

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Every year, over three million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Thrive.” Beginning February 10, customers in South Lake Tahoe can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) store during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, through March 3.

“This year is special. It marks our 10th annual in-store fundraiser to benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs. The funds raised will directly help kids at Clubs nationwide by supporting Power Hour, a homework tutoring program, nationally sponsored by Ross. We are proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs and look forward to coming together with our customers and associates to ‘Help Local Kids Thrive,'” said Matt Young, Group Senior Vice President, Ross Stores.

Rooted in a shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens, this annual fundraiser helps to actualize the dreams of many local kids and teens.

“I will make sure that our local Boys & Girls Club is supported and reaches the goal of $4,000,” said Zorana Sears, General Manager at Ross Dress for Less South Lake Tahoe. “We are going to be the loudest we have ever been in the store.”

Campaign Facts: