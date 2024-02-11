Ross Dress for Less to help South Lake Tahoe kids thrive
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Every year, over three million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Thrive.” Beginning February 10, customers in South Lake Tahoe can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) store during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, through March 3.
“This year is special. It marks our 10th annual in-store fundraiser to benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs. The funds raised will directly help kids at Clubs nationwide by supporting Power Hour, a homework tutoring program, nationally sponsored by Ross. We are proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs and look forward to coming together with our customers and associates to ‘Help Local Kids Thrive,'” said Matt Young, Group Senior Vice President, Ross Stores.
Rooted in a shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens, this annual fundraiser helps to actualize the dreams of many local kids and teens.
“I will make sure that our local Boys & Girls Club is supported and reaches the goal of $4,000,” said Zorana Sears, General Manager at Ross Dress for Less South Lake Tahoe. “We are going to be the loudest we have ever been in the store.”
Campaign Facts:
- This February, Ross Stores is inviting customers to give at the register to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America from February 10 – March 3. Ross will match the first $400,000 raised!
- 100% of the funds raised at each store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% being directed to a Club in the community.
- Ross is the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour, a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys & Girls Club staff.
- Every $5 donation helps provide one half hour of homework help for a Club youth. $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.
- This is the 10th annual Ross Stores, Inc. fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs. Together with its customers, Ross has raised and donated more than $46 million to support BGCA and Power Hour.
