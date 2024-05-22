Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe to host Crawdad boil
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Join the Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe on July 6 for a memorable summer event at the stunning Grand Lawn at Valhalla Tahoe. A Louisiana-style crawdad boil will be prepared by Toulouse Restaurant. The feast will use crawfish from the pristine waters of Lake Tahoe. Beer and wine will be served at the event as well. Join us for an unforgettable experience!
The Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe supports South Lake Tahoe High School students by providing scholarships annually. Funds raised from the event will support these scholarships and will offer opportunities for students interested in pursuing a trade career.
Tickets for the event will be $100 per person. Add this fun event to your Fourth of July weekend plans!
Tickets can be purchased at https://valhallatahoe.com/events/ and are limited to 200 people. Ticket sales close June 20. Don’t miss out!
Parking:
Limited parking available onsite.
Additional parking is located at the dirt parking lot on Highway 89 and at the Tallac Historic Site on Heritage Way. Biking is encouraged!
For information on parking please visit: https://valhallatahoe.com/directions-parking/
Tickets:
$100 and include the crawdad boil (crawdads, sausage, potatoes, mushrooms, corn, onions, and garlic)
Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase (Cash or Venmo).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.