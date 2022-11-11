Round Hill Jewelers relocates, hires new manager, ready for holidays

Round Hill Jewelers owner Tim Rubsam is flanked by his daughter Alex (left) and store manager Marcie Santoemma.

Provided

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Round Hill Jewelers has relocated, has a new manager and is continuing to provide Lake Tahoe with fine jewelry sales, custom designs, repair, appraisal, and also buys or sells gold and silver.

The store moved from the Roundhill Shopping Center in 2016 to 183 U.S. Highway 50, Suite D, and is still under the ownership of Tim Rubsam, a master jeweler with more than 40 years of experience.

Rubsam’s daughter, Alex, is also a certified jeweler and assists with repairs and custom design projects.

Rubsam has installed Marcie Santoemma as store manager. Santoemma is a longtime local who returned to Tahoe after gaining jewelry sales experience in Sausalito.

Santoemma has brought a fresh, contemporary look to the showroom and prides herself in being organized, efficient and personable.

The store is stocked with the holidays approaching. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturdays are by appointment only.

For more information, visit http://www.RoundhillJeweler.com .