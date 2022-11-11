Round Hill Jewelers relocates, hires new manager, ready for holidays
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Round Hill Jewelers has relocated, has a new manager and is continuing to provide Lake Tahoe with fine jewelry sales, custom designs, repair, appraisal, and also buys or sells gold and silver.
The store moved from the Roundhill Shopping Center in 2016 to 183 U.S. Highway 50, Suite D, and is still under the ownership of Tim Rubsam, a master jeweler with more than 40 years of experience.
Rubsam’s daughter, Alex, is also a certified jeweler and assists with repairs and custom design projects.
Rubsam has installed Marcie Santoemma as store manager. Santoemma is a longtime local who returned to Tahoe after gaining jewelry sales experience in Sausalito.
Santoemma has brought a fresh, contemporary look to the showroom and prides herself in being organized, efficient and personable.
The store is stocked with the holidays approaching. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturdays are by appointment only.
For more information, visit http://www.RoundhillJeweler.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.