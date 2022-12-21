Round Hill man arrested for lewdness with a child; Authorities seek more info

ROUND HILL, Nev. — A Round Hill man accused of lewdness with a child is in custody after authorities searched his home and discovered evidence he was planning to make contact with several other underaged children in Stateline and South Lake Tahoe.

Zachary Nance, 35, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.

“While searching Mr. Nance’s residence, evidence relevant to the crime was located in his home. Nance was arrested and booked at DCSO’s Lake Tahoe Jail for the crime,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Nance is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond or $100,000 cash.

During the search, investigators found additional evidence that Nance was planning to make contact with more underaged children in Stateline and South Lake Tahoe.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is working together with members of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the information discovered during the search.

“The law enforcement agencies investigating this matter are working diligently to determine what if any other crimes have been committed,” said the Sheriff’s Office. “No additional information can be released regarding this investigation at this time. There are rumors on social media in regard to this investigation, and we ask for your patience and prudence with this information.”

Nance was scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding Nance to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-782-7253 and reference DCSO case No. 22SO30981.