Round Hill man faces trial in child sex charges

A Lake Tahoe man denied three felony child sexual abuse charges in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Zachary R. Nance, 35, is being charged with abuse of a minor, sexual assault on a child under 14, possession of visual conduct with a child under 16 and lewdness with child under 14 years old.

A trial date has not yet been set.

On December 15, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 400 block of McFaul Way in Round Hill where Nance as part of an investigation into allegations committed a lewd act with a child in 2017.

During the search, authorities allegedly found information that Nance planned to make contact with underage children.

Investigators also allegedly found information related to potential contacts on both sides of the state line at Lake Tahoe.