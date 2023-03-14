Roundhill Safeway reopens Tuesday
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Roundhill Safeway reopened Tuesday after being closed on Monday due to structural concerns due to heavy snow load.
The store was able to reopen and continued snow removal efforts
The Safeway at Johnson Road in South Lake Tahoe has remained open.
