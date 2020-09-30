Roverud named South Lake Tahoe’s development services director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After more than 15 years of service, Hilary Roverud has been promoted to Development Services Director for the city of South Lake Tahoe.

“Hilary is incredibly skilled and loved by the staff she has worked with for so long,” City Manager Joe Irvin said in a press release, “As a community we are lucky to have her in this leadership role and know she will continue moving that department in the right direction.”

Roverud has 20 years of city and regional planning experience. With the city, she has been a planner, planning manager and deputy director.

“I am excited about continuing to work with the team in the development services department,” said Roverud in the release, “It’s a great group of people that are devoted to public service and continuous improvement.” Roverud is experienced in land use planning, environmental planning, project management and conflict resolution. The majority of Hilary’s work experience has been for city governments in California.

“I enjoy working in public service because it gives me the opportunity to work with a diverse group of people, face ever changing challenges, and learn about many different aspects of what makes up a community,” said Roverud, “In South Lake Tahoe, I aspire for my dedication to make a positive difference in the city that I love to work and play in.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from UC Santa Barbara, a mMaster of city and regional planning degree from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo and maintains an American Institute of Certified Planners certification.

Development services focuses on improving community livability, promoting the local economy, and preserving Tahoe’s environmental identity through collaboration. One of their major focuses right now is a top city council priority, affordable housing.

Said Roverud, “As the city council has prioritized the city once again becoming a leader in addressing affordable housing, I am eager for the opportunity to be part of improving housing opportunities and conditions for our residents.”