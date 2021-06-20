Rowe named president/GM of Hard Rock Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Yale Rowe has been named president and general manager of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe.

The announcement on Thursday said Rowe has 27 years of hospitality, gaming, and operations experience and will oversee the 539-room hotel, 25,000-square-foot casino, amenities, and entertainment venues.

The announcement said Rowe has been instrumental in negotiating and delivering gaming agreements on behalf of Hard Rock Lake Tahoe operator Paragon Gaming, and the company is thrilled to have him leading the premier lakeside property.

“Yale is a true visionary, and the results throughout his decades in this industry speak for themselves,” says Paragon Gaming Founder Diana Bennett. “We couldn’t be more pleased to see Yale ascend to this role, and we are confident that he will take Hard Rock Lake Tahoe to even greater success.”

Rowe’s appointment serves as a reunion of sorts, as he previously served as senior VP/GM of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas under its one-time owners, Morgans Hotel Group.





“Throughout my career I’ve always focused on the positive potential in any property,” Rowe said. “It’s a thrill to be reunited with the Hard Rock brand, and I am eager to see this property’s potential fully realized. Hard Rock is a jewel in the Lake Tahoe region, and with the support of our incredibly talented team members, it will continue to be a leader and a beacon for this booming tourist destination.”