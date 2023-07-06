Royal Flush Revue debuts at Stateline Brewery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— Stateline Brewery will be bringing a new type of entertainment to the south shore in partnership with OMNI Entertainment, the Sheba Queen of the Night Entertainment and Pole for the Globe.

The Royal Flush Revue, happening at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, features a high-caliber, jaw-dropping, burlesque and circus adult cabaret entertainment, lined with magic, arial and pole artistry, and more.

The State Room will be transformed into an intimate cabaret venue, with access to VIP seating, and the ability to enjoy priority food and cocktail services.

This high energy show will be curated with performances by local and touring talent, and will give the audience a taste of classic vaudeville entertainment.

General admission to this event is $32 per person, with VIP packages available for two people for $100, and four people for $160.

A table for four guests is $140.

VIP seating will begin at 8 p.m., followed by group seating and general admission seating beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The show will begin at 9 p.m.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit http://www.omnitahoe.com/event-details/royalflushjuly13 .