Rubicon Trail Tahoma staging area expansion survey open until mid-June

4-wheel vehicles on the Rubicon Trail.

Getty Images

TAHOMA, Calif. – Placer County is requesting public input on a parking lot expansion project for the Rubicon Trail Tahoma staging area. Those wishing to comment have until Friday, June 13 to take a survey and provide input on the project.

The Rubicon Trail is a popular off-highway vehicle recreational trail that passes through both El Dorado and Placer counties. The focus area of this expansion project lies within Placer County.

The project aims to tackle overcrowding and nearby neighborhood parking conflicts by adding 35,140 square feet of new pavement. The expansion would provide 32-34 additional trailer parking spaces at the staging area and would prohibit shoulder parking to reduce spillover and damage to adjacent lands. The improvements intent to mitigate soil erosion and improve safety.

Improvements may also include a natural surface trail that runs parallel to the roadway, if there is enough public interest. The trail would offer alternative pedestrian access from nearby Tahoma neighborhoods.

A community meeting held on Wednesday, May 28, provided an initial outreach meeting for the county to solicit feedback on the expansion project. Nearby residents, Rubicon Trail user groups, and other interested parties offered input.

According to Placer County staff, initial comments ranged from concern for associated impacts with increased use to being glad that the project was being discussed to help address resource impacts from off pavement parking.

Construction is still several years out as design, environmental review, and public outreach are scheduled for this year and next year.

NCE, a local engineering firm on the project, will complete technical studies to evaluate the environmental effects of the proposed project and those studies will be made available for public review. A second public meeting will be held to solicit feedback on the project and potential environmental effects at a later date.

In addition to the survey, you provide feedback by calling the El Dorado County Parks & Trails Division at (530) 621-5360 to leave your input with staff.

This proposed project is one of several improvements in Placer County over the next few years. Others include the Lower Sawtooth and Ward Creek trailheads.