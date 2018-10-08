Inaugural BE5K run raises money for Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Here's your chance to run for a good cause: the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe will host an inaugural 5k event Saturday, Oct. 13.

Proceeds from the 5k event — dubbed the inaugural BE5K — will support programs for the kids at the various Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe (BGCNLT) sites, which include Incline Village, Kings Beach and Truckee.

The event will start and finish on the Village Green at 960 Lakeshore Blvd., in Incline Village and span from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the club. Parking will be available in the Aspen Grove parking lot, the Rec Center parking lot and the Incline Beach Overflow parking lot.

BE5K will feature a warm up before the race with BGCNLT staff, a beautiful 3.1 mile course near Lake Tahoe, after-race snacks, a yoga stretch station, face painting and a free "kid dash."

Additionally, there will be an awards ceremony for top overall finishers, top finishers in each age group as well as Spirit Awards for best costume and/or best event participation. Each participant will also receive a packet bag prior to the event with everything they will need for the event.

"The course and the template chosen for this event have a lot of community history behind them. The 5k features 2 miles that used to be raced on for the 2 mile and the beginning of the 10k for the I Can Run annual Incline Village event. This course and template are also the same that were used for the Butterfly Effect 5K back in September of 2015," Devenney Leijon, BGCNLT marketing and special events coordinator said. "We are thrilled to be contributing to the history of this course and hopefully providing the community with a fun event, in support of our local kids, that they won't soon forget."

Recommended Stories For You

The entire community is invited to participate. Participants are encouraged to dress up in superhero costumes and be anything that inspires them while they take on the 5k course, according to the club.

Packet pickup for the event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe's Kings Beach Clubhouse, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, at the Rec Center in Incline Village. Participants are asked to check-in and pick up their packets on one of these two days, prior to event day.

Online registration will be open through Oct. 10 and then available in person during the two packet pick up days.

Visit EventBrite.com and search "BE5K" to register. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, call 530-546-4324 or visit http://www.bgcnlt.org