Run Tahoe Run: There’s a race for everyone around the Lake Tahoe area

It’s time to put away the skis, snowboards, and snowshoes and dust off the running shoes. Lake Tahoe has a race for everyone, whether you are just getting into running or are a pro looking for a challenge. There are half marathons, relays, kids races, and even a 200-mile race.

Is there any better way to take in the scenery of Lake Tahoe and its surrounding cities than while completing one of the many races hosted in the area throughout the summer?

Rock Tahoe

There is no shortage of picturesque scenery on the Rock Tahoe Half Marathon course that starts at Spooner Summit and takes you past Logan Shoals, through Cave Rock and along the bike path through Round Hill Pines, Nevada Beach, and Rabe Meadow. This 13.1 mile course rewards runners with a finish line party with food trucks, a recovery lounge and more.

Runners take off from the start of the Rock Tahoe Half Marathon. Provided / Jared Emerson

“Rock Tahoe is unique for many reasons including beautiful Lake Tahoe and the opportunity to run along the lake. Runners can enjoy the event and the location,” said Rock Tahoe Race Director Sam Baugh.

The race has other perks like the post race pool party at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino with a live band at poolside. All participants receive a running shirt, finisher medal and post race pool party with live music.

“Like every year runners can look forward to a beautiful day at Lake Tahoe, starting out in the morning with a little chill and becoming a comfortable temperature by midday. Perfect running weather that is hard to find in June anywhere else,” Baugh said.

One thing that makes the Rock Tahoe a great race for anyone looking to get into running half marathons is the two start times they offer. The first start time at 7 a.m. is for the walkers, joggers and anyone projected to finish in 3-4 hours. The 8 a.m. start time is for the runners who will finish in under 3 hours.

“This allows all abilities to participate,” Baugh said. “Most importantly, (all runners) get to experience the beautiful Lake Tahoe.”

Reno Tahoe Odyssey

The Reno Tahoe Odyssey Relay Run Adventure is the perfect race for you and 11 of your closest friends who enjoy running. The race starts at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno and ends 178 miles later at Idlewild Park in Reno.

The course is divided into 36 segments, each averaging about five miles. It begins the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend and goes through the night, ending on Saturday.

“This is the most fun you will ever have running on a spectacular one-of-a-kind route showcasing the beauty and history of the Reno-Tahoe region,” the website states.

For more information go to renotahoeodyssey.com.

Broken Arrow

Born in 2015 out of the idea that trail running should be fun for everyone whether you finish first or last, the Broken Arrow SkyRace returns for another weekend of racing at Palisades Tahoe.

The Broken Arrow SkyRace takes what is special about the European mountain running scene and combines it with the tradition and values of U.S. trail running, founder Ethan Veneklasen said.

“Here, trail running has always been about regular people doing amazing things, whether it’s running a hard race like Broken Arrow or an 100-miler for the most part it’s regular folks with regular jobs doing this. That is less the case in Europe, where mountain running was much more of an elite sport that grew out of the mountaineering community,” Veneklasen said.

Throughout the years, this race has evolved to include 5 different races and a kid’s race for the future trail runners. There’s the Vertical Kilometer (VK) race, 11K, 23K, 46K and Iron Face Challenge. For the adventurous sort looking for a challenge there is the Triple Crown where racers will compete in the VK on Friday, the 46K on Saturday and the 23K on Sunday. There is also the Iron Crown, where racers compete in the Iron Face Challenge on Friday, the 46K on Saturday and the 23K on Sunday.

This year, there are roughly 2600 racers whose skill levels vary from first time trail racers and top tier racers, Veneklasen said.

“One of the things that makes [Broken Arrow SkyRace] unique and exciting for people is that regular folks are able to line up on the start line and run this same event on the same day as these absolutely top tier athletes,” Veneklasen said. “We don’t care if you finish first or last. You’re a rock star.”

For more information go to brokenarrowskyrace.com.

Tahoe 200

The iconic Tahoe 200 returns for another year of racing around Lake Tahoe. This year’s race is from June 14 through June 18. The route, which starts and ends at the Heavenly Stagecoach Lodge, traverses Lake Tahoe from the Tahoe Rim Trail while occasionally detouring to explore meadows, rock gardens, small lakes, and forests. There’s 36,857 + feet of ascent/descent in the 200.2 mile course and there is a 105 hour cutoff.

The Tahoe 200 is organized by Destination Trail Events, a company that has been organizing 200+ mile races for 9 years beginning with the Tahoe 200 in 2013. Destination Trail Events was inspired by runners and is owned and managed by ultrarunners. There’s no one better to organize a race than a group dedicated to making sure the race goes smoothly.

For more information go to destinationtrailrun.com/tahoe .

Conclusion

While some of these races are already sold out for this year, it’s never too early to start thinking about what races have peaked your interest for the next year. Whether you want a fun half marathon like Rock Tahoe or an intense vertical climb like the Broken Arrow Sky Race, Lake Tahoe is the place for scenic runs.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine.