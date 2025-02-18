Rural Medevac to service Tahoe, surrounding areas

YERINGTON, Nev. – Rural Medevac Alliance announced that its local base of operations, Battle Born Medevac 1, is now operational 24/7. Over the past year, over half of the calls for Medevac 1 occurred at night, accentuating the importance of being able available around the clock.

“The technology and around-the-clock commitment are essential, we’re really proud of this milestone,” said Joey Loehner, CEO at Rural Medevac Alliance. “The pilots and crew will have industry-leading technology to help us serve the region. This enhanced capability will allow us to serve twice the patient population we have previously been able to access.”

The service area for Medevac 1 spans from the Tahoe Basin in the West, Tonopah to the East, Mammoth to the south, and Lovelock to the North.

Rural Medevac Helicopter Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Rural Medevac Alliance pilots and crew are now equipped with Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) and the company is one of the very first air medical agencies in the United States to be flying with this industry-leading E3 White Phosphorous Night Vision Goggle System. The advantage is even greater visual acuity in low light and lowered chances of physical stress on pilots and crew, as the eyewear physically weighs significantly less than older iterations of night vision technology.

Air Medical services respond to help those in need when there is a major auto accident, when hospital patients need rapid transport, when search and rescue groups need additional support, and to the scene of an incident – cardiac or neurological emergencies, for example. Air Medical services often work together with local ambulance providers to provide critical care and assist with transporting patients to emergency facilities.

Battle Born Medevac 1 is based at South Lyon Medical Center in Yerington, Nevada. Medevac 1 is dispatched by Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.