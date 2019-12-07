SAC issues avalanche warning for Lake Tahoe due to expected high-intensity snowfall, strong winds

Dangerous avalanche conditions will exist above the tree line, near the tree line and below the tree line according to Sierra Avalanche Center.

SAC avalanche map

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a warning for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Travelers are being advised to stay out of the backcountry due to high-intensity snowfall and strong winds that will create dangerous avalanche conditions.

Both natural and human-triggered avalanches are expected and some may be large and destructive, according to SAC.

Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The warning was issued Saturday morning and lasts until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside of SAC’s coverage area.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or http://www.avalanche.org.