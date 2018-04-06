Sacramento-based Ideateam to groove at Crystal Bay Casino

Sacramento-based funk group Ideateam shines on North Shore this week, as Crystal Bay Casino welcomes the band to its Red Room on Friday, April 13.

"Ideateam is a 10-piece ensemble driven to fuse influences together in a fresh way. Loaded with two guitars, bass, drums, percussion, brass section and soulful vocals, the group explores the corridors of groove while flipping through styles like a deck of cards, flowing in and around various genres and noticeably leaning on the funk," states the band's online biography.

This exquisite sound is apparent in all of Ideateam's work — whether it's one of their two full-length albums (a third is expected this year), or one of their live shows.

"They bring sounds old and new, blended with a drop or two of extraterrestrial soundscapes — presented by a group of people who simply love to play music," continues the bio.

What does the future have in store for Ideateam?

"With a third full-length album near on the horizon of early 2018, the group seeks to continue evolving the live experience they are quickly becoming known for, and further cultivating a positive connection with people through music," concludes the bio.

Recommended Stories For You

The band's Tahoe gig, which begins at 10 p.m., is free to attend for guests at least 21 years of age. More information about the show is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, and about Ideateam at http://www.ideateamband.com.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28.