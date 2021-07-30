Sacramento resident sinks ace at Mountain Course
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Mary Ann Burford, of Sacramento, recorded her first hole-in-one last week while playing a round at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.
The 62-year-old recorded her first ever ace on the par-3 95-yard third hole on Thursday, July 22. She used a 7-iron for her perfect shot.
Burford normally plays at the Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento and also plays with the Mountain Niners in Incline.
Her ace was witnessed by Diane Arend, Kari Hawkins and Ann Cook.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Sacramento resident sinks ace at Mountain Course
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Mary Ann Burford, of Sacramento, recorded her first hole-in-one last week while playing a round at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.