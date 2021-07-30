Sacramento resident sinks ace at Mountain Course

The hole-in-one was Burford’s first ever.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Mary Ann Burford, of Sacramento, recorded her first hole-in-one last week while playing a round at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.

The 62-year-old recorded her first ever ace on the par-3 95-yard third hole on Thursday, July 22. She used a 7-iron for her perfect shot.

Burford normally plays at the Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento and also plays with the Mountain Niners in Incline.

Her ace was witnessed by Diane Arend, Kari Hawkins and Ann Cook.