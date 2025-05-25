Sacred Window: Honoring mental health in the postpartum journey

This May, as we honor mothers and mental health, we are also bringing attention to the unique stresses of postpartum mothers in abusive relationships. The following is a collaboration including perspectives from Marta Mclean, Clinical Supervisor at Live Violence Free, and Sarah Hart, El Dorado County Public Health Nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a major public health concern affecting families and communities. It can include physical aggression, emotionally abusive and controlling behaviors, sexual coercion or financial abuse. Affecting 1 in 3 women globally, it’s most prevalent during reproductive years. IPV during/after pregnancy elevates risks of maternal depression, anxiety, PTSD, and parental stress, which negatively affects postpartum experiences and may lead to negative infant health outcomes.

Social and community support can be a factor mitigating the impact of IPV on mother’s mental health. Live Violence Free is a local resource committed to promoting a violence-free community. Our trauma-informed services and staff provide crisis support and advocacy, therapy, trauma support group, safe housing for those who qualify and referrals to resources. For community members who have experienced IPV, including expecting and new mothers, we are here to provide support for mental health, empowerment, emotional resilience, and healing from trauma and abuse.

Understanding the importance of this support is crucial when we consider the postpartum period, a time of profound transition for mothers.

There is a time after birth that many cultures once revered as sacred—a window of healing, bonding, and gentle transformation known as the postpartum period. In our fast-paced, achievement-driven society, that sacred window is often overlooked or rushed, leaving new mothers feeling isolated, overwhelmed, and unseen.

As a public health nurse and lactation consultant, Sarah works closely with new mothers across our community. She sees their silent struggles and their brave smiles. The truth is, while the birth of a baby is widely celebrated, the birth of a mother—or the evolution of an existing one—is too often neglected. We don’t talk enough about the emotional waves, the unexpected griefs, the identity shifts, or the deep need for connection.

Postpartum is not just about baby snuggles and sleepless nights; it’s a profound rite of passage. It’s also a time when mental health must be protected and nurtured. One in five mothers experiences a mood or anxiety disorder during pregnancy and afterwards. (PMAD), yet stigma and lack of support often keep them from reaching out. These are not signs of weakness. They are signs of needing community, compassion, and care.

That’s why Sarah hosts a weekly postpartum support group—to create the village that so many moms no longer have. It’s a space where mothers can exhale, share, cry, and laugh together. No advice unless asked. No judgment. Just presence. Because healing happens in community.

To all the new mothers reading this: you are not alone. Your wellbeing matters. Your mental health is not a luxury—it is the foundation from which you mother, love, and live. You deserve support, rest, and recognition during this sacred time.

And to our community let’s hold our new families closer. Let’s check in. Let’s drop off a meal. Let’s listen more than we speak. Because when a mother is cared for, the whole family thrives.

Join the free Postpartum Support Group every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1360 Johnson Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. All mothers and birthing parents are welcome.

For Live Violence Free: Call 530-544-4444 or stop by Monday to Friday between 8am – 6 pm at 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd., to discuss your needs and inquire about our services.