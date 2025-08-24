Safe medication management strategies

Medications are necessary to manage health conditions, improve quality of life and prevent illnesses. According to the National Health Interview Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American adults between the ages of 18 and 64 take an average of 3.9 prescriptions per person per year. Those age 65 and older take an average of 5.1 prescriptions per year.

It is essential to manage medications properly to avoid serious health risks. Medications can interact with one another and cause adverse drug reactions when paired with over-the-counter products and even certain foods and beverages.

Drugs.com reports drug interactions are a major cause of hospitalizations and side effects. A 2024 study published in Scientific Reports found that 5 percent of hospitalizations among patients age 65 and older (78 being the median patient age) were caused by side effects associated with polypharmacy (multiple medication use). This underscores the importance of managing medications properly. The following is a guide to help manage medications effectively.

Know your medications

The first step in safe medication use is to be fully vetted about every medication taken. This includes the brand and generic name, dosage, frequency of dosage, timing of taking the drug, how it should be administered, side effects, storage, and interactions. It’s important to keep an updated list of all medications taken, including vitamins, supplements and OTC drugs to share with each health care provider at every appointment.

Follow directions

Strictly adhere to the information on the medication label and any instructions provided by the doctor or nurse. Never alter dosage volume or frequency without first consulting a health care provider. Complete a full course of antibiotics even after symptoms improve to prevent antibiotic resistance. Do not share medications with others or take someone else’s prescriptions.

Communicate effectively

Open a dialogue with health care providers to get further clarification about medications and questions that come up. Report side effects promptly and inquire about alternative medications that may be available. Also communicate if the cost of a specific drug is prohibitive, as failing to take a medication due to cost can be a health risk.

Keep organized

Utilize an effective system for storing and organizing medications to prevent missed or accidental double doses. Use reminders on smartphones or health trackers to remember when to take medication doses. Always store drugs in their original containers, away from children and pets. Safely discard old medications when the expiration date has passed. Many communities offer drug take-back programs, and the Food and Drug Administration (www.fda.org) provides instructions on how to dispose of certain medications where take-back programs are unavailable.

Ask for help

Anyone who is experiencing difficulty managing medications should reach out to a relative, friend or caregiver service for assistance.

Managing medications safely is a vital component of senior health care.