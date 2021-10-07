Sage Leaf in Incline Village hires new chef

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Sage Leaf on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore has hired a new chef who began this summer.

Greg Sanders



Chef Greg Sanders, who started on Aug. 2, has spent more than 20 years in hospitality, highlighted by roles as sous chef and executive chef at popular restaurants around Iowa and Illinois. In 2020, he and his family relocated to Reno, and Sage Leaf said it was was lucky enough to bring him to the team.

“It’s always been a dream to work in a setting as beautiful as Lake Tahoe,” Sanders said.

“We’re especially pleased to have Chef Greg join our team given the ongoing staff and hiring shortage facing so many restaurants and businesses around the lake,” said a press release. “He’s a true culinary talent and has already started introducing creative new specials to our menu, including our current staff favorite: banana pancakes topped with brown butter crumble and bacon and drizzled with house-made peanut butter and maple sauce. We’re excited to grow with Chef Greg and see what creative, Nevada-inspired options he’ll bring to our restaurant menus.”