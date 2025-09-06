Saint Joseph Community Land Trust completes first TAHOE homeownership transaction
Moderate-income tenants purchase the home they’ve rented for 11 years under a 99-year ground lease
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —Saint Joseph Community Land Trust (SJCLT) announced completion of its first transaction under the TAHOE (Tahoe Affordable Home Ownership Enabling) Program. SJCLT contributed $100,000 toward the down payment and rehabilitation, and will retain land ownership under a 99-year ground lease—preserving permanent affordability while allowing buyers to build equity.
When the longtime owner decided to sell, Compass Real Estate agents Jill Teakell and Rhonda Keen connected with Jean Diaz, Executive Director at SJCLT and Christine Doolittle of Newrez Home Loans. Doolittle structured a mortgage package specifically designed for community land trust buyers, enabling the tenants to qualify for financing.
“We were worried we’d lose our home after renting for 11 years,” said the new homeowners. “Thanks to Saint Joseph’s TAHOE Program, we can now make repairs, build equity, and ensure the home remains affordable for future generations.”
“I’m delighted my tenants of 11 years can buy this property and achieve homeownership,” added the seller.
Teakell added “I’m also honored to work alongside Saint Joseph Community Land Trust, an organization that creates lasting models for permanently affordable housing, including homeownership opportunities for moderate-income households. The TAHOE program has the potential to reach even more first-time buyers by helping them purchase and improve existing housing stock.”
SJCLT extends sincere thanks to Compass Real Estate, Newrez Home Mortgage, the law firms of Alling & Jillson and Holmes Christian, Sierra Certified Home Inspections, Old Republic Title
Company, Affordable Construction Services, El Dorado Community Foundation, and Artic Electricians for making this milestone possible.
Individuals and organizations interested in supporting permanently affordable homeownership are encouraged to contact SJCLT at 760-579-3020 or jeandiaz@saintjosephclt.org. Donations and property referrals are welcome.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.