Saint Joseph Community Land Trust welcomes Jean Diaz as executive director

The Saint Joseph Community Land Trust has a new executive director.

The nonprofit, which aims to improve the quality of life for individuals and families who cannot afford housing, recently announced Jean Diaz is taking the reigns of the land trust. He replaces former Executive Director Cathy Kope.

Diaz, according to SJCLT, brings an extensive background in public/private real estate, public/private financing and nonprofit leadership to the organization. The hope is his leadership will help SJCLT to expand its programs designed to help Tahoe Basin employees and residents find affordable homes.

Diaz served as San Diego Community Land Trust’s executive director since 2013. Under his leadership the San Diego Community Land Trust become recognized as a leading voice of the Community Land Trust movement. Diaz also is a founding board member of the California Community Land Trust Network, representing community land trusts throughout California.

Diaz has been a board member of several nonprofits supporting seniors, public education and community development in addition to working in financial oversight positions for school districts and municipal entities.

“Jean has the skills and experience that our organization needs to help tackle the growing housing affordability crisis at Lake Tahoe,” Board President Lyn Barnett said in a press release. “We are blessed to have a person of his high caliber join our team.”

In stating his excitement about the position, Diaz spoke of the land trust’s critical mission.

“I am very pleased to join the Saint Joseph Community Land Trust and am impressed by the various programs already in place to serve the low and moderate-income residents of Tahoe Basin. Providing decent affordable homes is not only important for residents, but is critical to the Tahoe Basin’s employers and their ability to attract and retain employees.”