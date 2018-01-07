Sale of home breaks Northstar record

Northstar saw its highest residential real estate transaction to date with the sale of Glades Lodge, an 8,000-square-foot home overlooking Martis Valley.

The sale closed in late December, according to a press release.

Glades Lodge is described as a contemporary ski-in/ski-out luxury property located within Northstar's Mountainside neighborhood. David Gemme of Oliver Luxury Real Estate represented the sellers in the record-breaking sale. The home was listed for $6.9 million.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath home includes an on-site "warming hut" (with kitchenette, fireplace, lounge area, equipment storage, bunk area, and private patio with hot tub), wine cellar, and access to Tahoe Mountain Club and Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe amenities.