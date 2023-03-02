Sam Adams Air & Aprés Big Air Show at Heavenly

The Samuel Adams Air & Aprés Show will be happening at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Provided/Kyle LeTellier

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Head over to Heavenly Mountain Resort for the day and finish the evening with the Sam Adams Air & Aprés Big Air Show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, on World Cup at California Lodge.

The free air event will feature big air snowboarding and skiing with former Olympic and X-Game athletes as well as a trampoline wall with a former Cirque du Soleil performer.

The highlight of the event will be the graphics projects on the slope of the mountain that riders will be landing and flying over.

“It’s high energy, big air, music, fireworks, and lots of fun,” said producer of the show and owner of Sol Sports Events Jack Fleming. “It’s a great chance to see these athletes up close and personal in a really unique, fun, and exciting setting.”

The show will be happening at the bottom of the World Cup Trail at Heavenly Mountain Resort. There will be live music, beer, and a firework show to finish off the evening.

The event is a part of a six stop tour across the country hosted by Samual Adams. Fleming explained there were plenty of logistics to deal with leading up to the show, including making snow in the area where the event will be held, setting up the site and building the perfect place to party.

“Everybody that goes skiing and snowboarding for the day feels really good and then they usually get in the car and head home or go to their room,” said Fleming. “This gives all the customers that is resorts the entertainment added value of having something to join together with like-minded people. It’s high energy and a whole bunch of fun.”

Following the show, athletes will hangout at the base lodge and sign posters.

To learn more about this event visit http://www.samueladams.com/airandapres .