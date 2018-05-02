Sammy Hagar to perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

What: An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Sammy Hagar & The Hagar Family

On Friday, May 4, the renowned artist known by his moniker The Red Rocker will take the stage at Harrah's Lake Tahoe during a night of performing billed as An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Sammy Hagar & The Hagar Family.

"For almost 40 years, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists.

"From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose to his multiplatinum solo career to his ride as the frontman of Van Halen, the 'Red Rocker' has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like 'I Can't Drive 55,' 'Right Now' and 'Why Can't This Be Love,'" states the musician's online biography.

In addition to his stints in Montrose and Van Halen, Hagar is also known as the vocalist for supergroup Chickenfoot, which includes bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Chad Smith.

The Red Rocker notched a Grammy Award in 1991 for "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge," and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame alongside Van Halen.

Hagar's South Shore gig begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to guests at least 21 years of age.

General admission standing room tickets start at $114 (plus tax and fees). Purchase entry and learn more about the show at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Additional information about Hagar is available at http://www.redrocker.com and on Facebook (@SammyHagar).

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action