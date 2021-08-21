Sample the Sierra canceled amid, fire, staffing, virus concerns

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sample the Sierra, South Lake Tahoe’s annual farm-to-fork festival originally scheduled Sept. 18, 2021, has been canceled by event organizers.

Planners made the difficult decision based on numerous factors: recent impacts on businesses and the public from the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, a spike in COVID cases due to the delta variant, and staffing concerns among numerous restaurant partners. All ticket purchases will be fully refunded.

“We are all heartbroken, however with the many challenges beyond anyone’s control, we were left with no choice,” said Emily Abernathy, director of operations at the Tahoe Chamber. “The Tahoe Chamber team will continue to find ways to celebrate our local bounty and businesses through the year and ask our loyal followers to stay connected with us on social and stay tuned for better days to come.”

Visitors and locals are encouraged to support Sample the Sierra restaurants, wineries/breweries, vendors and sponsors whenever possible, and to look for specific opportunities and promotions via Sample the Sierra and Tahoe Chamber’s Facebook pages.