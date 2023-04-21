Sample the Sierra canceled due to wet conditions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s farm-to-fork festival, Sample the Sierra, has been canceled this year due to extremely wet conditions from South Lake Tahoe’s record-breaking snow season.

Sample the Sierra brings together local chefs and restaurants with neighboring growers and producers to turn out scrumptious samples craftily paired with the appropriate wine, brew or spirit. The festival marketplace includes locally made goods such as jam, soap, honey, and olive oil along with specialty products created in South Lake Tahoe, such as fine art, jewelry, and crafts.

“We were considering outdoor venues that are currently carrying too much snow to provide a safe and enjoyable event by early June,” said Tahoe Chamber Chief Executive Officer Mike Glover. “It was a tough decision to postpone the event, but we want to make sure that vendors and guests are provided the best experience we can offer.”

Sample the Sierra will return in 2024 with good times and even better food. Tahoe Chamber will provide more information when it becomes available.